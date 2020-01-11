The Police in Kaduna have launched a search for the four Catholic seminary students abducted on Wednesday by gunmen.

Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Umar Muri, who visited the Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna where the four students were abducted gave the assurance that the police would secure their release.

According to the command’s spokesman, Yakubu Sabo, the commissioner undertook on-the-spot assessment of the scene and the level of security arrangement at the seminary with a view to fortify the area.

He said that the command had mobilised its personnel to track the perpetrators and had reached out to the Inspector General of Police Intelligent Response Team for technical support.

“The bandits accessed the school dormitory where two hundred and sixty eight (268) students were being accommodated,” the police spokesman added.

He said the school’s management applauded the timely response of the command and expressed confidence that the police would secure the release of all the victims unhurt.

Armed men in military camouflage kidnapped the four seminary students on Wednesday night in Kakau along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. Registrar of the Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary, Rev Fr (Dr) Joel Usman, said the gunmen came to the premises of the seminary around 10:30pm on Wednesday and operated for 30 minutes. “After head count of students with security agents, four seminarians have been declared missing. Kindly say a prayer for their release,” he added.