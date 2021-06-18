The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu has launched a full-scale investigation to rescue Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma who was kidnapped on the 15th of June, 2021 along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway on his way back from Adamawa State where his team had played match day 27 fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The bulletin released by the Enugu State Police Command on 16th June, 2021 was titled:

“Alleged Trailing And Abduction of Stanley Eguma Along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway; Cp Aliyu Orders Intense Full-scale Investigation To Rescue Victim And Apprehend Assailants.”

It was clearly stated there in that the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State had ordered for a full-scale investigation, leaving no stone unturned until the veteran coach is rescued.