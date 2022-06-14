From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has suspended the curfew imposed on Yelwan Tsakani, Lukshi and Anguwan Kusu communities of Bauchi local government.

Police confirmed three people were killed and several others injured and scores of houses set abaze when crisis erupted in the area about a forth night ago.

The Commissioner of police, Umar Sanda, explained that the curfew was suspended following improvement of security in the affected areas.

Recall that a 24 – hour curfew was imposed on the communities in response to the crisis, believed to have been ignited by two youth groups in the areas.

The violence escalated, resulting in the death of three persons, many people injured and scores of houses burnt.

After a review of the initial 24 hour curfew, the command relaxed it to 12 hours.

The suspension was contained in statement by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Mohammed Wakil.

CP Sanda visited the affected communities on a situation assessment and sympathised with the residents.

He directed investigation into the violent crisis to bring culprits to book.

He appealed to community, religious, and youth leaders and residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police to forestall future reoccurrence of such incident.

The CP urged citizens not to panic and go about their normal businesses.

He said the Bauchi State Police Command was ever ready to respond to a distress call and any other security situation.

