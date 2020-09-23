Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Police officers attached to the Zonal Criminal Investigation Department in the newly created Zone 13, Ukpo, Anambra State, have arrested one Sir Izuchukwu (surname withheld), a kinsman of billionaire oil magnate Prince Arthur Eze, for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting members of the public of money to the tune of N7.3 million while allegedly dropping AIG Danmallam Mohammed’s name in the course of the fraud.

Izuchukwu, a local chief from Ukpo, a community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the State, was lined up at the zonal headquarters Tuesday night.

The suspect is said to have been falsely presented himself as an aide to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the zone, while also leveraging on his close relationship with the billionaire oil mogul.

Police spokesperson for the zone DSP Nkeiruka Nwode, said in a statement that the suspect also falsely presented himself as the chairman of a ‘purported Zone 13 stakeholders forum’.

The statement reads:

‘In an effort to nip fraudulent tendencies in the bud, on 21/9/2020, operatives attached to Zonal CID Zone 13, Ukpo have arrested one Ichie Sir Izuchukwu (surname withheld by us) ‘m’ aged 35 of Ukpo Dunukofia LGA who has been posing as an aide to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

‘Impersonation that gave him opportunity to defraud unsuspecting traders and bourgeoisies in Anambra State of their hard earned money.

‘The suspect had pretended to be raising funds for the furnishing of an unknown residential quarters and installing a sound proof generating set for the AIG Zone 13 Ukpo, cornered Hon. Sir Chris Okeke, High Chief Nwaigwe, Daniel both of G20 Foundation Awka, and collected a total sum of N7,300,000 from them.

‘The said suspect, Chief Izuchukwu, also obtained with false pretence from the following persons: Sir Chidi Igor Okoye (N240,000), Benson Okoye (N185,000), Umugama village (N100,000), Prince Okoyeze (N100,000), and Hon Sir Chukwudi Okeke (N210,000).

‘Others are: Prof Anika Sylvanus (N50,000) Chief Nnamdi Egbuha (gas cylinder), Engr Ndubuisi Onwuakpa (one horse power air conditioner).

‘The suspect also defrauded the sum of N1,000,000 from one Ifeanyi Umeh Lovelyn on behalf of the Anglican Bishop of Awka, Most Revd Alexander Ibezim.

‘The suspect had also approached Mr Akunwata Chuka Modebe Esq to join him in the forum he created to support the creation and activities of the newly created Zone 13 Police headquarters and allegedly convinced him to pay the sum of N1 million on the 1st of September 2020 which he did to his Fidelity Bank account.

‘On same note, he also approached, one Mr. Stanley Chibuzor, the CEO Brost Global Resources and collected the sum of N500,000 from him to allegedly enlist him in his stakeholders forum, another N370,000 to purchase an IPad for the AIG, and yet another N1,150,000 for the furnishing of the office of the Personal Assistant to the AIG and when Chibuzor requested for the refund of his money, the said Izuchukwu gave him a Fidelity Bank cheque of N1,150,000 belonging to CHRISKWIK VENTURES LIMITED of 32 Isa Williams Street, Okearin, Lagos State which he presented to the bank but was bounced.

‘Meanwhile, the suspect has voluntarily confessed to the crime, while investigation is still ongoing after which suspect will be charged to court.

‘The AIG Zone 13 Ukpo, Danmallam Mohammed, is using this opportunity to implore members of the public who may have been defrauded by Ichie Izuchukwu to report to the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigations Department, DCP Echeng Echeng, and in the same vein, caution them to be wary of this new trend of crime and report suspicions activities or persons through the zone’s emergency number or the nearest police station or command for prompt response.’