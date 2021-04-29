From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Three suspected gunmen who abducted a doctor and a nurse on the Abeokuta-Imeko road were on Wednesday lined up by the Ogun State Police Command.

The suspects reportedly abducted their victims at Olubo Village along Abeokuta-Imeko road on April 7.

The suspects, Babuga Abubakar, Umaru Usman and Mohammed Bello, were lined up alongside other crime suspects who committed offences ranging from robbery to cult gang activities to kidnapping.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, while lining up the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, disclosed that they had confessed to a series of kidnappings in Ayetoro, Olorunda and Imeko.

He said the trio admitted to the abduction of the two Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU ) students in Ayetoro on the March 14.

The police commissioner said that Babuga Abubakar was the informant to the syndicate and several other kidnapping gangs, adding that he supplied information on victims to the gang for ‘ease of operation’.

‘The criminals admitted to the kidnap of the two OOU students in Ayetoro on the 14th of March, 2021, a female doctor and a nurse at Olubo Village along Abeokuta-Imeko road on the 7th of April, 2021,’ Police Commissioner Ajogun stated.

‘Babuga Abubakar is the informant to this syndicate and several other kidnap gangs. He supplies information on victims to the gang for ease of operation. On the kidnap of the two female students, Babuga explained that the students were not the actual targets, but a woman who is wholesale recharge card dealer in the area.’

Exhibit recovered from the suspects were phones they used in calling their victims’ relatives to demand for ransom.