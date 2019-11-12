German police were on Tuesday trying to find out who attacked a reveller in Cologne with a cable tie as the city celebrated the start of the annual carnival season.

Investigators were checking if any video cameras had recorded the incident on Monday afternoon, a police spokesman said.

An unidentified person slipped the cable tie around the 22-year-old victim’s neck from behind and pulled it tight.

A doctor in a medical tent removed the plastic band from the young man’s neck.

A paramedic told investigators that there had been a similar case on Monday morning, but that the cable tie had been left loose.

Police said there was also evidence of two other cases described by witnesses as not that serious.

In the case of the 22-year-old, the doctor told police that the cable tie was pulled so tight that he believes the blood flow to the victim’s head was restricted.

The incident amounts to a criminal offence that could range from grievous bodily harm to attempted murder, police said.

Many German cities on Monday marked the traditional start of the carnival season, which will culminate in February.

Cologne is one of the heartlands of the country’s carnival festivities.

Police said that the night from Monday to Tuesday was relatively quiet in Cologne and Dusseldorf, another bastion of carnival fun, with no major incidents reported. (dpa/NAN)