From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Police in Ebonyi State and members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday jointly dismissed as fake, a certain video in the social media alleging that Fulani herdsmen operating in the state were being attacked and chased out of the state.

This is just as Governor David Umahi has ordered the police, Department of State Security (DSS) and other security agencies in the state to ensure they fished out those behind the video and prosecute them in line with the laws of the land.

Umahi gave the directive while participating virtually in a press conference organized by the security agencies in conjunction with MACBAN and the Ebonyi State government on the issue of the fake viral video.

MACBAN at the press conference said the fake video was the handiwork of mischief-makers who were out to cause disharmony between them and the good people of Ebonyi State.

Chairman and Secretary of MACBAN in Ebonyi State, Usman Ishiaku and Inusa Sani, respectively who addressed newsmen on behalf of the group commended Umahi for carrying them along in everything he was doing in the state, and urged the general public to disregard the video

Also, the police in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Loveth Odah, described the video as distorted and misleading, noting that no herdsman has ever been harassed let alone chased out of the state.

Odah said: “To set the record straight, the command wishes to state that on the January 2, 2021 one Fulani herdsman, Alhaji Adamu, residing at Ozibo village in Nkaleke Ichaba/Enyibishiri Community in Ebonyi LGA of Ebonyi State decided to relocate with some members of his family to Taraba State in search of greener pastures for his cows as the dry season is setting in. Alhaji Adamu also informed the village chairman and Ichaba Development Centre coordinator before his peaceful and voluntary relocation.’’