Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command may exhume the corpse of 18-year-old student of Institute of Agriculture, Research and Training (IAR&T), Apata, Ibadan, Barakat Bello, that was allegedly raped and stabbed to death for investigation.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, who disclosed this during a telephone chat with our correspondent, said the incident occurred on Sunday in her father’s house in Akinyele area of Ibadan, and the deceased’s father, Kasimu Elepo, buried her daughter immediately, without an official report to the police.

He stated that Elepo, however, made an official report to the police on Wednesday, saying the police could not confirm, whether the lady was actually raped or not and why she was stabbed. He explained that if the father had reported the incident to the police immediately, Elepo would not have been allowed to bury his daughter.

Fadeyi said the corpse would have been taken for autopsy and the result of the examination would have revealed whether she was raped and what actually caused her death, adding that police have begun investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

Elepo had said: “I was not at home when the incident happened. The younger sister was not at home too. She went for Quaranic lessons. When she returned home, she saw her at the back of the house with deep cuts all over her body. She had been raped and killed. Somebody called me on the phone that I should come home. But he refused to tell me what happened. When I got home, I saw that my daughter had been raped and stabbed to death.”