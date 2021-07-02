From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Police Command has disclosed that the combined effort of men of the command, the military, Amotekun and other local outfits thwarted Thursday’s robbery attack on a branch of Unity Bank in Otun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state.

The police also disclosed that it lost one of its officers in the attack during a gun duel between the security operatives and the armed robbers.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, ASP Sunday Abutu and made available to newsmen on Thursday night, applauded the collaborative effort of the security agencies in foiling the attack. He hinted that he has ordered discreet investigation into the incident.

The statement, entitled “Police, Military, Others Foiled Bank Robbery In Otun-Ekiti, Lost One Personnel” reads :

“Today being 01/07/2021 at about 1700hrs, a group of armed robbers numbering fifteen(15) attempted to rob Unity Bank, Otun-Ekiti with explosive devices but were vehemently repelled by the Police and other Security Operatives who quickly mobilised to the scene.

“The Armed robbers who broke in through the security door with the use of dynamites had no option than to take to their heels without robbing the Bank on sighting the heavy reinforcement from the Police, the Military, the Amotekun and the Local Vigilantes.

“Unfortunately, during the shoot out between the Security Operatives and the Armed robbers, one of the Police Personnel attached to the Bank was hit by bullet and died on the spot.

“The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, has deployed more Operatives to that axis to forestall reoccurrence and has equally ordered a discreet investigation into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to book.

“The Commissioner also applaud the Military, the Amotekun, the Local Vigilantes and Hunters including the good people of Otun-Ekiti for their support and timely response which aided in foiling the attack while calling for calm and soliciting for more cooperation with the Police and other Security Agencies in order to make the State a no go zone for criminal elements.”