From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command and Operation Safe Haven have rescued three women who were abducted Wednesday night by kidnappers at Ban village, behind Plateau State Polytechnic, Heipan, in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

Plateau State police public relations officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, confirmed that the victims were rescued unhurt.

The PPRO said one person has been arrested in connection with the crime, while efforts were on to arrest others still on the run.

“The team of police and STF deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday, at Ban Village, behind the Plateau State Polytechnic, have rescued the victims unhurt and they are presently with the police. Effort is still on to arrest other perpetrators of the crime.”

Gunmen had raided the residence close to the female hostel of the state polytechnic at about 8pm on Wednesday and fired gunshots into the air before taking away the women.

The situation created panic among the polytechnic students who are currently writing second semester examination.