Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said on Saturday that the establishment of the Police Mobile Training School in the State would help to address the security challenges bedevilling the State.

Governor Sule, who stated this while inspecting the ongoing work at the school site at Endehu community of Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area, noted that the project, when completed, would not only reduce armed robbery, kidnapping in the area but will be of enoumous benefit to the people of State.

‘The benefit of this institutions to the State will range from stemming insecurity, economic growth as well as generate employment opportunity to the teeming youths especially those from the host community.’

According to the Governor, more than 90 per cent of the workers engaged at the project site, including the food vendors and petty traders are from the host community, adding that the training institution in Nasarawa State brings to a total three in the country.

‘The Mobile Police training schooll are the desert training in Goza, Borno State, Forest Training in Ila, Osun State and this one located in our dear State, Nasarawa. This area popularly known as “Many Have Gone” is to accident, kidnapping and armed robbery.

‘This is the same hill where the Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe was attacked last year. The school is not in Akwanga my Local Government or Lafia where the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu comes from, but in Nassarawa Eggon,’ the Governor declared.

While explaining that the land for the establishment of the school was donated to the police authority by the State Government, Sule added that the state government had paid full compensation to all land owners to avoid litigations against the smooth execution of the project.

The Governor stressed that government is working out modalities to compensate for the additional land acquired as he promised to patrner security agencies, vigilantes, hunters and other stakeholders towards reducing crimes and criminality in the State.