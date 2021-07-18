JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs and the State Police Command have initiated a strategic framework towards enhancing security in the state.

A the inaugural meeting held at Council of Chiefs chambers between the monarchs led by the Chairman State Council of Chiefs, His Eminence, Ntenyin Dr Solomon Etuk and the State Police command led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, Dr Etuk, stressed the importance of a sustained synergy between the police and all tiers of the traditional institutions in a bid to continually wedge consistent war against all forms of criminalities in the state.

The monarch said traditional rulers in the state, having known their huge responsibilities towards the maintenance of peace and law, want stronger and effective police cooperation to ensure better security in their domains.

The royal father who is the Oku Ibom Ibibio (President General of the Supreme Council of Ibibio Traditional Rulers) and the paramount ruler of Nsit ubium LGA, as well as the Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University, noted that collaboration with the police and all tiers of government and people of the state would lead to more successes in the fight against crime.

He commended the , CP Amiengheme Andrew, and his delegation for realizing the importance of the meeting and honouring their invitation; stressing that with the CP’s performance since assuming duties a few months back. We had experienced issues of insecurity, infact very unpleasant security challenges in Akwa Ibom State, which were quite contrary to our well known status as the most peaceful state in Nigeria.

“Honestly, we were all worried; we were startled but were relieved when God sent a diligent, very respectful, very faithful and hardworking officer, in every sense of the word, in the person of CP Amiengheme Andrew to Akwa Ibom State. He has, by God’s special grace, with the active collaboration of Governor Udom Emmanuel – led administration nipped that insecurity in the bud.

“We were very happy. God sent you here to Akwa Ibom State and you have been able to prove your efficiency and we’re very proud to identify with you.

Today, Akwa Ibom State is peaceful because of your commitment to duty. Since you came in here, we have received very good reports about you and on the effective control of your command and by the grace of God, we pray that during and after your stay, peace will continue to avail in this State and you will be remembered for the good works you have done in Akwa Ibom State and for its people,” the chairman stated.

Ntenyin Etuk assured the police of genuine collaboration by the members of the traditional institution in the state covering village heads, clan heads and paramount rulers.

Mr Amiengheme Andrew while appreciatiating the chairman of council of chiefs, Ntenyin Etuk for his kind compliments and collaboration, however urged the monarchs to work closely with the police divisions in their respective domains, reiterating that timely intelligence reports and other security related information would help the police to properly secure their domains and all parts of the state, thereby reducing crime to the barest minimum.

He advised the royal fathers to expose bad eggs in the system, and preach societal and family values in their domains to enable the Police to achieve their core mandate of securing lives and property with great respect for fundamental rights.

“The police system is on ground to help fight criminality, but I appeal to you to admonish parents to nurture their children responsibly. Families no longer nurture children as they should. I appeal to you to let us have good family units. This will help in making our children turn away from committing crimes,” he said.

While urging the Royal Fathers to work with the DPOs in order to reduce crime to the barest minimum, he advised them to expose bad eggs in the system to enable the Police achieve its core mandate of securing lives and property with great respect for fundamental rights

He solicited the support of the royal fathers to reach out to persons and institutions who could assist in the provision of patrol vehicles, gadgets, upgrade of police structures and other logistical support to boost their operations and efficiency.

