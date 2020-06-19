Enugu Command of the Nigeria Police has expressed dismay at the spate of flagrant violation of the restriction orders for the containment of the spread of coronavirus as advised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and other health establishments.

Consequently, the command, through a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ekea, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, reminded residents that “except where approved modifications exist, the stipulated restriction/containment orders are still in force.”

The command reaffirmed its continued commitment to enforce the orders without fear or favour.