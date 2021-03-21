From Molly Kilete

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command said it has arrested ten suspected armed robbery and drug peddlers terrorizing the city with their activities. The suspects were said to have been arrested along the Mpape, Kado-Biko and Life-Camp areas of the FCT.

The suspects according to the police command public relations officer Mariam Yusuf were found to be in possession of two cutlasses, two iron cutter, one iron bar, one axe, one rope, wallet containing counterfeit currency notes, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, one locally made pistol one unexpended cartridge, one bottle of DSP syrup with codeine, one bottle of Barcadin Syrup with codeine, one 130, pieces dizapam tablets, 30 pieces of Hypnox Tablets, 500 pieces of Valium D5 Tablets, and 242 pieces of Exxol Tablets.

Yusuf in a statement said “The FCT Police Command has arrested ten (10) suspects for armed robbery and drug peddling along Mpape, Kado-Biko and Life-Camp axis.

“Amongst the suspects are: one *Ibrahim Abdulrasheed ‘m’ 26years, Abubakar Rabiu ‘m’ 23years, Abdulmumini Bello ‘m’ 19years, Abubakar Mohammed ‘m’ 20years and Shaban Abubakar an ex-convict ‘m’ 19years* arrested by Police Operatives from Mpape Division during a routine raid on Monday 15th March,2021. The suspects met their waterloo while attempting to break into a Container, they confessed to being members of a 12-man robbery gang terrorizing Mpape axis. *Exhibits recovered are: two (2) cutlasses, two (2) iron cutter, one (1) iron bar, one (1) axe, one (1) rope and wallet containing counterfeit currency notes* . Effort is underway to arrest other members of the gang.

“Relatedly, Police Operatives from Life-Camp Division on Sunday 14th March, 2021 arrested one *Emmanuel Idowu ‘m’ 61years and Ede Chinedu ‘m’ 27years* along Dappe, Life-Camp axis during a routine patrol for being in illegal possession of firearm while one *Bright Effiong ‘m’ 37years was arrested with dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.* Exhibits recovered are: *one (1) locally made pistol and one (1) unexpended cartridge.*

“In another development, Police Operatives from Gwarinpa Division on Monday 15th March,2021 arrested one *Musa Bari ‘m’ 20years and Harisu Aminu ‘m’ 18years* for peddling drugs at Kado-Biko axis of Gwarinpa. Exhibits recovered are: *one (1) bottle of DSP syrup with codeine, one (1) bottle of Barcadin Syrup with codeine, one hundred and thirty (130) pieces dizapam tablets, 30 pieces of Hypnox Tablets, five hundred (500) pieces of Valium D5 Tablets, 242 pieces of Exxol Tablets and wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.*

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The Command employs residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :09022222352”