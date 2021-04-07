From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has arrested two suspected car thieves who specialise in stealing vehicles from their owners to sell to unsuspecting buyers.

The two male suspects identified as Abdullahi Mohammed, 37, and Mohammed Usman, 35, were arrested along Dei-Dei area of Abuja while trying to sell off vehicle stolen at gunpoint along Tudun Wada axis of Niger State.

FCT Police Command spokesman Yusuf Mariam, who made this known in a statement, said the suspects who belong to a five man robbery gang were found to be in possession of one ash coloured Toyota Corolla and two fake number plates.

Yusuf’s statement made available to Daily Sun reads:

‘The FCT Police Command has arrested two (2) suspects for car snatching along Dei-Dei axis.

‘The suspects are Abdullahi Mohammed, ‘m’, 37 years, and Mohammed Usman ‘m’, 35 years, arrested by Police Operatives from Wuye Division on Monday 5th April, 2021 during a coordinated operation. They were arrested while attempting to dispose of a vehicle,which they snatched at gunpoint along Tudun Wada axis of Niger State. The suspects confessed to being members of a five-man syndicate operating along Niger-Abuja axis. Exhibits recovered are: one (1) ash coloured Toyota Corolla and two (2) counterfeit number plates. Effort is being made to arrest the fleeing suspects.

‘All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

‘The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and* to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number : 09022222352.’