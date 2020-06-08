Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested I85 suspected cultists in the Ikorodu area of the state. The police also recovered eight locally made pistols from the suspects.

Police public relations officer in the state, Bala Elkana, said the suspects were picked at Ipakodo, Igbogbo, Ibeshe, Shagamu road and Agbowa, among other areas of Ikorodu.

According to Elkana, “Commissioner of Police Lagos State Command, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, ordered the deployment of special forces from the command’s tactical units to Ikorodu and environs to tackle the menace of cultism and gang violence. Operatives of the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants took the battle to the cultists’ dens.

The Operation, which is intelligence-driven, targeted top leaders and members of various cults and gangs. Rival cult groups, especially in Ikorodu area, have in the last few weeks engaged themselves in supremacy battle with resultant death from both sides.

“Operatives of the Special Strike Force were given clear instructions to reclaim and dominate the public spaces and ensure that no cult groups or gangs operate in any part of Lagos State.

“The Strike Force has so far arrested 185 notorious cultists and recovered eight locally made pistols and other dangerous weapons from them. Suspects arrested confessed to belong to Eiye, Aiye, KK, Buccaneers and Vikings confraternities, among others.

“One Gbadamosi, 30, suspected to be among the cultists who killed Madariola Sunday at Ibeshe on May 5, was among the suspects arrested. Also arrested are Afeex, Isa, Igwoke, Iyanu, at Femi Taiwo Street, Ikorodu.

“They were arrested in an uncompleted building holding cult meeting. Daya, 25, a hit man of Aiye confraternity was arrested at Ikorodu garage with one locally made short gun and rounds of live cartridges.

“Shodeinde, a hit man of Eiye confraternity in Igbogbo was also arrested with a locally made short gun. The operations will be sustained in all parts of the state until those criminal gangs are totally defeated. The suspects will be charged to court.”

In another development, Elkana disclosed that a woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her neighbour with a kitchne knife. He said the woman has been interogated and has confessed to the crime while the victim is recuperating in a hospital.