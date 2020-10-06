From Solomon Ayado, Lafia

The police in Nasarawa state has said it intercepted a vehicle and nabbed two suspected human traffickers, even as it rescued six persons who were being conveyed to Lagos through Nasarawa state.

CP Bola Longe, Commissioner of police in Nasarawa state, on Tuesday said in a statement that the police operatives acted on tip-off.

He identified the suspected human traffickers as Rita Oti, forty years, popularly known as Mama Gee, from Ebonyi state while the driver, Godwin Yaasa -35 years, is an indegine of Benue State.

According to the CP, Rita had lured the victims on the pretext of giving them payable jobs in Lagos.

Longe said the suspect was conveying the victims before they were arrested in Nasarawa Eggon area of the state.

He stated that the six victims aged between sixteen and twenty four years, and were being moved to Alagbado area of Lagos State.

Also, Longe said the intercepted vehicle in which the victims were conveyed is a Volkswagen Sharon mini bus.

“On 29/09/2020 at about 1430hrs, Police personnel attached to Nasarawa Eggon division, acting on credible information, intercepted a Volkswagen Sharan vehicle driven by one Godwin Yaasa ‘m’ aged 35yrs of Benue State conveying one Rita Oti and six other occupants whose age ranges from 16yrs to 24yrs on transit to Lagos State.

“Upon interrogation, it was discovered that, Rita Oti A.K.A Mama Gee ‘f’ aged 40 years from Ebonyi State, on the pretext of giving the victims job, criminally lured Blessing Williams ‘f’ aged 16yrs, Mercy Agidi ‘f’ aged 17years, Jennifer Shimaver ‘f’ aged 24years, Catherine Moses ‘f’ aged 23years, Moses Zam ‘m’ aged 19years, and Benjamin Amni ‘m’ aged 21years all of North bank, Benue State, without the consent of their parents and was conveying them to Alagbado area of Lagos State before she was arrested at Nasarawa Eggon LGA of Nasarawa State.

“Police investigation was extended to the Address given by the suspect in Lagos State, it was discovered that, their destination was a business premises that has been abandoned for several years,”Longe stated.

Meanwhile, the CP has directed that, the case be moved to State criminal investigation department, Lafia for further investigation and to unite the victims with their families.