From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested two persons suspected to be supplying food and other logistics to kidnappers, bandits and other criminals terrorising residents of Kuje and Tungamaje axis of the FCT.

The suspects were arrested while transporting food items in large quantities and other logistics loaded in a vehicle to an undisclosed location in the area.

FCT police command Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, who made the disclosure, said the suspects had been on the watch list of the police, following heightened reports of kidnapping activities in the area.

Adeh, in a statement, also announced the arrest of three suspected kidnappers and armed robbers for allegedly being in possession of illegal weapons.

The suspects Yahaya Haruna, 40, Isah Haruna, 55, and Sani Mani, 70, were found to be in possession of illegal firearms and suspected to be members of kidnapping and armed robbery gang terrorising Kuje and Tunganmaje axis of the FCT.

Adeh, said the police has deployed additional personnel and operational assets to improve public safety and security in Kuje and Tunganmaje axis of the FCT as well as other border communities in the FCT.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .