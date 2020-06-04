Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command has arrested two suspected drug peddlers.

The suspects Nura Abdullahi, 22 and Habib Ali 20, were arrested along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road.

They were found to be in possession of 120 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, over 2 kilograms of raw Cannabis (marijuana plant) illicit drugs like diazepam, tramadol among others.

FCT police public relations officer Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known in a statement said the suspects would be handed over to NDLEA as soon as the police conclude their investigation for prosecution.

