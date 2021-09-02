Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Police Command have arrested two suspected kidnappers terrorizing residents of Kwaki with their deadly activities.

The suspects Musa Mukailu, 18 and Damina Wali, 17, were arrested by a patrol team of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command while trying to kidnap two women along kwali axis of the FCT.

FCT command public relations officer Daniel Ndirpaya, who made this known in a statement said “The FCT Police Command on Wednesday 25th August, 2021 arrested one Musa Mukailu ‘m’ 18 years and one Damina Wali ‘m’ 17 years suspected to be kidnappers along Kwali axis of the FCT.

The suspects who confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate met their waterloo while trying to kidnap two women along kwali axis of the FCT. They were arrested by operatives of the Commands anti-kidnapping section while on routine patrol. Effort is in place to arrest other members of the syndicate.

The Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected.

FCT residents are urged to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581 938, 07057337653 and 080289408 83. For commendation or report on the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352. Comments and observations can be dropped in any of the police suggestion boxes located at Berger roundabout, Area 1 round about and Federal Secretariat.

