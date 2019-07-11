The Assistance Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos, Mr Shehu Lawal, said 20 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, fraudsters and murderers, recovering arms from their hideouts: “The zone’s intelligence bureau raided some black spots on Ogun axis and Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

“The operatives also raided hoodlums terrorising residents of Ibafo and Mowe, recovering some arms from them including charms. Investigations were carried out and we have charged them to court. Some suspected fraudsters who duped several innocent people in Lagos were arrested. Five suspects doing illegal duty by duping some people with millions of naira were also arrested.

“In Ogun State, the police intelligence operatives arrested one Segun for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 16-year-old girl. The victim’s parents went to church when the suspect grabbed the victim and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her. In an attempt to rescue herself, she gave the suspect human bite but he still had his way.

“The state command also arrested Efosa with a Toyota Corolla car with number plate GUS 15 RU snatched at gun point in Lagos. The intelligence unit through the police control room tracked that the suspects were heading towards the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway with the car. They were intercepted by the Ibafo Police Division who laid ambush for them. Two occupants quickly jumped down and took to their heels and one of them was apprehended.

“Intelligence Unit operatives have started raiding ‘one chance’ hoodlums in Lagos. We have mapped out strategies to arrest them wherever they are located. We are not taken any chance we have been raiding all the flash points.

“I have started campaign about community policing to ensure good relationship between the police and members of the public. In the past five months, since the IGP Muhammed Adamu launched community policing, it has given police moral boost to have good relationship with the public.

“It has yielded good results that prompted the zone police intelligence unit to arrest all hoodlums in Lagos through information by the public. This assisted the unit to go after the hoodlums who are terrorising residents.

“We have been given our police officers proper orientation on how to partner with the public to avoid extra-judicial killing. We organised seminars and workshops for our officers not to victimise or extort members of the public. They should also stop illegal duties.”

In another development, the Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone XI Osogbo, Mr Adeleye Oyebade, disclosed that police arrested 15 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering arms from them: “Operation Puff Adder is yielding the expected results in the zone. We arrested some criminals by constant raiding their hideouts. They were arrested for various offences.

“The Zonal Technical Intelligence Response Unit arrested some suspects of a kidnapping gang led by one Adamu. They abducted a 46-year-old victim, Ahmed on his farm in Agboye, near Okuku in Odo-Otun Local Government Area of Osun State. They took the victim to a forest in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State. They were forced to release their victim without collecting the N3 million ransom demanded. It was as a result of aggressive manhunt by the police and the suspects were arrested. They included Abdullahi and Umaru who confessed the evil act.

“Puff Adder operatives arrested four other suspected armed robbers terrorising motorists and travellers along the Ilesa-Akure highway. They raided their hideouts when they made attempt to rob passengers. Some arms were recovered from them. They also arrested suspects along Gbongan/Ibadan Expressway.

“Also arrested were some hoodlums along Ondo/Ore/Ilesa axis, during one of their many operations in that axis. The zone has succeeded in fighting criminals. Efforts are being intensified to nab other fleeing suspects and recover their arms. We will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to ensure that crimes of this magnitude are reduced to the barest minimum. Some of the strategies to strengthen the security architecture involve setting up technical platform for intelligence management and revamping our operational outfits and capability.”

Meanwhile, Oyebade commissioned Ilero Police Post in Iseyin Local Government Area of Oyo State. He said: “The invaluable place of security as an indispensable tool for sustainable growth and development of any community cannot be overemphasised. Funding of security is expensive and it is beyond what government alone can cope with considering the enormous responsibilities. Community policing is the imperative of partnership between the police and the community so as to bring about the desired peace.

“The police post being commissioned here today is part of the Inspector General of Police Abubakar Adamu’s relentless commitment to bring policing nearer to the people. It is the hallmark of proactive policing. The police post will boost crime fighting here and its environs.”