Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a 20-year-old man for raping an eleven-year-old girl in the State.

According to investigations the suspect identified as Benjamin Wariebi was picked up by Policemen attached to ‘A’ Division of the Bayelsa State Police Command after the incident which occurred over the weekend at Bebelebiri II Community of Yenagoa, the State Capital was reported to the Police.

Sources said the incident sent shock waves around the community as frantic efforts were made to rush the victim to the Federal Medical Centre for multiple bruises to her virginal.

The victim, who narrated her ordeal, said the suspect sent her on an errand and after she came back he forced himself on her.

“He called me and asked me to go and buy N50 groundnut for him. And when I brought the groundnut, he dragged me inside his room, clamped his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming .After he finished, I was crying and bleeding with lots of pains. Some youths saw me and asked me question. He wanted to run but was apprehended.”

The mother who was visibly in anguish vowed that she would resist the attempt by some people to offer money to the family for the case to be dropped to prevent the suspect for being prosecuted.

“All I need is justice. He must be made to pay for this gross damage against my child “she said.

Mrs Dise Ogbise-Erhisere, the Chairperson of the Do Foundation, an advocacy group against rape and violence against the girl -child expressed concern over the rising cases of rape incidents in the state

“This is one case too many. I am short of words. The girl has been stitched up and in pains. She’s responding to treatment though. The perpetrator is in police custody. This is a clear case of defilement and I will urge the team of policemen to quickly tidy up their investigation and send the file to DPP for legal advice and possible immediate prosecution of the perpetrator”.

The Spokesperson of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident said the suspect has been arrested and detained while investigation is ongoing.