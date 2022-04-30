From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Police said it has arrested 21 suspects for allegedly participating in the killing of an operative of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Paul Okon Anwana in Karu Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi disclosed this while parading the suspects on Thursday at the state police headquarters in Lafia, saying the suspects who were said to be commercial motorcyclists attacked the NDLEA staff using stones, metal and other hard objects on him which caused his death.

The CP disclosed further that the suspects were about to set the victim’s residence ablaze when they were apprehended.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer New Karu Division, Anti-Cultism unit and crack team led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of operations swiftly mobilised to the scene where the victim was found in the pool of his blood. He was rushed to the hospital by the police where the doctor confirmed him dead.

“Reacting to the ugly development, a manhunt for the perpetrators of the act was launched. Consequently, via painstaking investigation, 21 suspects who actively participated in the lynching of the victim to death, all males were arrested. Stones, metal and other hard objects used in the commission of the offence were recovered as exhibits,” he said.

He said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, adding that investigation was ongoing.