The Niger Police Command has arrested 22 suspected miscreants in different parts of Chanchaga and Bosso Local Government Areas of the state.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesman of the command, stated this in a statement in Minna on Friday.

Abiodun said the command commenced another round of raid of criminals’ hideout within the metropolis to curtail thuggery, youth restiveness and other crimes and criminality in Minna.

He said on June 21, combined team of Police operatives mobilised from Department of Operations, Bosso and Minna Area Commands, arrested 22 suspected miscreants at Angwan-Daji.

The Police also made arrest at Angwan-Kanawa, Limawa, Maitumbi, Barkin-Sale and Makera areas of Bosso and Chanchaga LGAs of the state.

”Exhibits recovered from the suspects included one saw, seven cutlasses, eight wraps of suspected cannabis, one pair of scissors, two knives, sticks and a bottle containing illicit substances,” he said.

The spokesman reassured members of the public that the command would not relent in its effort to ensure that all suspected miscreants were effectively dealt with in accordance with the law.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to explore the administration of criminal justice system and partner the judiciary towards a diligent prosecution of the suspects.

He, however, urged members of the public, parents and guardians to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies to achieve a crime free environment in the state.(NAN)