The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 2, Lagos, Mr Lawal Shehu, says 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, murderers and fraudsters were arrested and arms recovered from them: “During the visit of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Adamu Mohammed, to the South West Security Summit in Ibadan, Oyo State, he gave a lecture on how to fight the hoodlums especially at the highway. We have started mapping out our strategies of how to deal with the hoodlums.

“We have our plans for the ‘ember’ months on how to flush out the criminals. I have directed all the commissioners of police under my Zone 2 to go after the criminals. All the flash points, we have redeployed detectives to fight the bandits.

“Our detectives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers along the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway. We raided their hideouts and we recovered some arms from them. The detectives also within the Lagos axis arrested eight suspects. They are in our custody under investigations.

“Some suspects who defrauded victims in Lagos of millions of naira were arrested. They would be charged them to court after investigation. We arrested some suspected cultists within Mowe and Ibafo axis. We have raided their hideouts especially uncompleted buildings.

“The zone is campaigning for community policing. Stakeholders including community leaders, youth leaders, elder statesmen and religious leaders should embrace community policing to fight hoodlums and criminals.”