TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Three women, Mercy Promise, Joy Ikechukwu and Ngozi Ogbonna suspected to belong to a child trafficking syndicate have been arrested by Rivers State Police command.

The suspects were paraded yesterday, at the State Criminal Investigation Department, in Port Harcourt.

Principal suspect, Ikechukwu, disclosed to newsmen that she wanted to help a woman who lost her four children.

She narrated that a Committee was set up to look into the woman’s plight, and she got in contact with one ‘Mama Ejima’ and gave her N700,000 for purchase of a baby boy.

Also, Mercy Promise, one of the suspected child traffickers, said she was arrested at a park in the state capital, when she wanted to put the biological mother of the child in a bus enroute Akwa Ibom State.

Promise revealed that the mother of the child spoke in Akwa/Ibom language and told people there that her baby was collected from her and the people at the park called the Police that arrested her.

Promise’s arrest led to the arrest of another member of the gang Ngozi Ogbonna, an auxiliary nurse in a medical laboratory, who facilitated the buying of the baby.

Ogbonna disclosed that she also took the baby to conduct medical test on him.

Daily Sun gathered that Mama Ejima is still at large.