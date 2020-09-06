Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has arrested three suspects for allegedly abducting and killing a middle-aged man and subsequently burying him in a shallow grave.

A stamen by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, indicated that the suspects, Faith, a 23-year-old girl from Mbaitolu Imo State, Ntomchukwu, 33 from Okija and Abuchi, 26, from Ihiala (surnames withheld) conspired among themselves to commit the alleged crime.

The statement read: “On the 5/9/2020 following intensive manhunt and actionable intelligence, police operatives attached to the command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad [SARS] arrested the syndicate.

“Suspects had on the 30/8/2020 allegedly abducted one Henry Okam ‘m’ aged 34 years of Okija in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. They also killed the victim with a pomp action gun and subsequently buried him in a shallow grave.

“Meanwhile, the suspects who voluntarily confessed to the crime took the operatives to a thick forest in Ihiala where the decomposing body of the victim was exhumed and taken to the mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“Consequently, the pomp action used by the suspects in perpetrating the heinous crime including the victim’s phones were also recovered in their possession and registered as exhibits. The case is under investigation after which the suspects and their accomplices would be brought to book.”