Christopher Oji

The Anti- Cultism unit of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected cultists in connection with several killings in Shomolu/Bariga, area of the State .

The suspects who were members of Aiye confraternity allegedly named the Chairman of Yaba branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW) Femi Akinboyeku ( aka J pron ) as the sponsor of the attacks.

The police said they have declared manhunt for Mr Akinboyeku .

However, Akinboyeku (a.k.a J Pron.)has dissociated himself from the protracted cults clashes and Killings that had engulfed Somolu, Bariga, Fadeyi and its environs.

Akinboyeku described the crisis as regrettable , alleging that an NURTW leader in Mushin was only out to blackmail him by telling his boys to name him as their sponsor.

He said : “The three suspects that were arrested over the recent cults crises were Ereko boys, they are not under me. They are under the man at Mushin. They were his associates. They were allegedly involved in all the crises in Somolu, Bariga, Fadeyi and its environs.

“As an NURTW boss in the area, I feel it was time for the police to beam their searchlights on some of these people that allegedly traumatise the areas. That was how they killed a member of the union,and treasurer, Alowonle Asekun in broad daylight in Ikorodu area of the . It is becoming too frequent. We need to nip the act of thuggery and hooliganism in Fadeyi a area of the state in the bud and I know the police are in the best position to stop the killings.

“ I am not interested in fight .I want peace in Lagos. They claimed that I am on the Police wanted list ,but that is blantant lie as I am working freely and the police know that I am a peace loving person .The police know that people are trying to rope me in all manners of crimes.

I have turned a new leaf and I am living a decent life and nobody can tarnish my image. I have no hands in the crisis in the areas they are alleging, that is why I am appealing to the police to do a diligent investigation and fish out those involved in the crisis .My hands are clean”.

In the last two weeks there has been violence around Fadeyi and Jibowu areas . From the western flank, it also spread, like wide fire, towards Gbagada and even Oworonshoki areas.