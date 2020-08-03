Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three suspected robbers have been arrested by the Bayelsa State Police during a failed operation in Ogbia Local Government Area.

According to investigation, the suspects, Michael Isaiah, 24; Victor Lambert, 19, and Prince Sam,18, have confessed that they were about to carry out an operation at Ogbia Town.

The police public relations officer in the state, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the arrest in a press statement, said the arrest was made possible due to the synergy between the police and vigilance groups.

The statement read in part: “The synergy between the police and vigilance groups in Bayelsa State has paid off with the arrest of suspected armed robbers and recovery of firearm.

“One locally made single barrel gun, one machete, one Qlink motorcycle, two wrist watches and three phones were recovered from the suspects.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, has again warned criminals in the state to turn a new leaf, relocate out of the state or face the consequences.

“The suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.”