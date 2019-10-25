Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Police Command said it arrested over 300 suspects in the state between February and October this year. One hundred and two of the suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, while 128 were apprehended for participating in cult-related activities.

Disclosing this in Umuahia, the capital of the state, the Commissioner of Police, Etim Ene Okon, said that 57 victims were rescued at various locations in the state.

Okon equally revealed that 20 persons believed to be snatchers of motorcycles in various parts of the state were arrested within the period under review, while 53 stolen vehicles and 18 motorcycles were recovered. He also informed that 110 firearms and 212 ammunition were recovered.

Okon said 258 suspects have so far been charged to court.

Meanwhile, Ohaneze Youths, Abia State chapter has lauded the state commissioner of police over the giant steps he has taken in tackling violent crimes of kidnapping, cultism and robbery.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Okon in Umuahia, Comrade Okey Paul Nwankwo, chairman of the state chapter of the apex Igbo organization, said they came to commend the command for how it had been able to maintain security in the state.

Responding, CP Okon assured the people of the state that the command was well prepared to ensure that law-abiding citizens sleep with both eyes closed.