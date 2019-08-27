The Akwa Ibom State Police Command says it has arrested 35 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, murderers and rapists, recovering arms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Zaki, said: “The command is set for thee ‘ember’ months beginning from next months. We will checkmate criminals terrorizing citizens of the state. We have warned the hoodlums to relocate from the state.

“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives arrested 15 suspected armed robbers. We recovered arms from their hideouts in Uyo and we have redeployed police detectives to all strategic areas. SARS also raided hideouts along Ikot-Ekpene/Calabar Expressway. They arrested 10 suspects at the scene of crime.

“The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) operatives arrested 15 suspected kidnappers in Uyo and rescued seven victims. Some arms and ammunition were recovered. We will continue to flush them out of the state. The state CID arrested another seven suspects for murder and and rape. We interrogated them and they confessed and immediately we charged them to court.

“We have warned parents to always report any ugly incident especially rape cases to nearly police station. It will help us to go after the suspects involved in the crime, arrest them and take them to court. Operatives of SARS and AKS moved against some hoodlums who came from other states to operate in Uyo. We are raiding their hideouts in uncompleted buildings.

“I have warned my officers to shun corruption, extra-judicial killings and illegal detention. They should always investigate properly with genuine report and charge the suspects to court after investigation. We need the cooperation of members of the public by applying community policing. This will assist us to fight criminals away from the state.

“The Anti-Cultist Squad (ACS) arrested 15 suspects in some institutions and during rivalry clashes in Uyo. We recovered arms and charms from them. We have will soon charge them to court. We are still going after some suspects disturbing the neighbourhood.