Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command says it has nabbed 38 crime suspects in the last one week as part of its resolve to fight crime within the state.

The suspected criminals were apprehended for various offenses such as rape, kidnapping, cultism, cybercrime, armed robbery and mischief.

Parading the suspects on Friday evening at the State Police Command in Makurdi, Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, CP Mukkadas Garba disclosed that those arrested were included six suspected rapists, three cyber criminals, three suspected armed robbers, one suspected kidnapper, seven suspected mischief makers and 21 suspected cultists.

He noted that on 05/06/2020 at about 3pm, a report was received at ‘B’ Division Police station Makurdi, that one Terver Awuha 28yrs old, a family friend of the complainant lured her six year old daughter, Bella to his house and defiled her.

The CP who revealed that the suspect has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, also told newsmen that on 09/06/2020 at about 10pm, a complaint was received at ‘A’ Division Police Station Gboko that one Apaa Gbafan, a landlord trespassed into his tenant’s house and forcefully raped a 15 year old girl who was asleep.

“On 09/06/2020 a case of rape was reported at Orokam Police Division that one Patrick Onoja 27yrs old dragged a seven year old child into a Church hall at Ngurute and had carnal knowledge of her. The victim is currently receiving treatment at General Hospital, Ijadoga while the suspect is in custody and has confessed to the crime.

Other rape suspects that were paraded included one 22 year old Igbadoo Ahondu who forcefully had carnal knowledge of a 14 years old girl in a nearby bush as well as one Terzungwe Nyiter 30 years old who forcefully raped another 14 year old girl.

Another is one Denan Agena of behind Mechanic village Kanshio who forcefully took a 14 year old child to an uncompleted building and raped her.

The CP said all the suspects who were arrested are currently under investigation adding that the suspected would be charged to court when investigation are complete.

“Let me warn criminals in Benue state, particularly cultists and Rapists to repent from their deeds or relocate from the state otherwise they will be apprehended to face the full wrath of the law,” the CP said.