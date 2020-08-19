Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Gombe State Command of the Nigerian Police Force announced on Wednesday the arrest of four suspects said to be behind the rising wave of vandalism and terror attacks in the State.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokeswoman, SP Obed Mary Malum, the suspects were arrested after an invasion of an MTN Mast in Yelwa village via Bambam town in Balanga Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

She stated that the suspects, identified as Yunusa Osa, Salisu Akpara, Garba Onaribu, and Umar Owelo, are residents of Kubwa and Dutsen Alhaji in Abuja.

‘The suspects specialise in vandaliing and stealing of Mast Engine Batteries all over the Federation who were brought from FCT Abuja by their cohort, one Abraham, an indigene of Bambam town in Balanga LGA of Gombe State,’SP Obed stated, disclosing that Abraham, who invited the gang to perpetuate the crime, is at large and that he is being hunted by the police.

‘The Police from Bambam Division acting on credible information arrested the suspects in a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Trespass, Vandalisation and Attempt to Commit Culpable Homicide. The suspects invaded an MTN Mast located at Yelwa village via Bambam town, tied up the security man, and removed 30 pieces of 7.5volt batteries.

‘However, they were sighted and pursued. Luck ran out on them as their vehicle developed mechanical fault and they were subsequently arrested,’ the statement said.

The spokeswoman detailed the exhibits recovered from the suspects as: ‘1 Sharon Bus with Reg. No. BWR 622 SA, 30 pieces of 7.5Volt batteries, 1 Iron Bar, 1 Hand Saw, 1 Iron Cutter, 2 sets of Screw Drivers, 1 Iron Cable and, 1 Ankara Wrapper. Suspects confessed to the crime. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing and suspects will soon be charged to court for prosecution.’