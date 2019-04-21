Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command of the Nigeria Police has said that four suspected armed robbers unleashing mayhem using commercial motorcyclists in the state have been arrested.

Commissioner of Police in the state , Mr. Garba Muhammad Danjuma confirmed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at a news conference at the weekend.

Danjuma noted that, the action of the police, was in line with the directives of Acting Inspector General of Police ,Muhammad Abubakar that all commands clamp down criminals within their states. He said that the Kebbi police command swung into action and recorded a number of success in areas of kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes.

The CP while narrating how some of the suspected armed robbers were arrested by the police, said: “One Umaru Yaro,a notorious motorcycle snatcher, on February 22, 2019 attacked Nasiru Abubakar of Nonu Gari village, Ngaski LGA and robbed him of a motorcycle, Bajaj red in color. Detectives promptly responded and arrested, interrogated and charged him to court for robbery. He has been remanded in prison custody.