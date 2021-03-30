From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra police operatives attached to ‘B’ divisional headquarters in Awka, acting on credible information, have arrested four suspects in connection with recent cult killings in the state capital.

The all-male suspects arrested at about 5:30 am on Monday include Kpozoume Alfred Prince, aged 28 years; Sunday Nwadgazi, 30 years; Micheal Tyozua, aged 30 years, and Gambo Michael, aged 40 years.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the suspects were arrested in their hideout in an uncompleted building at Miracle area of Ifite Awka.

‘In keeping with the assurance by the Anambra State Police Command on its commitment to ensuring a crime free state, and that all activities of unscrupulous elements are checked and perpetrators brought to book, another four notorious cultists have been arrested.

‘It will be recalled that in the early hours of Sunday, March 28, 2021, along Ifite Awka, the state capital, two persons were arrested following a clash between two rival cult groups, which left two yet-to-be identified young men dead.

‘The arrest of two persons was effected by the command police operatives, with the names of the culprits deliberately withheld, so as not to jeopardize investigations and possible arrest of other fleeing members.

‘Meanwhile, operations are still on going to apprehend other members still at large,’ the statement said.