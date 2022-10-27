By Christopher Oji

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested four notorious armed robbery suspects, who specialised in snatching motorcycles from owners at gunpoint.

The suspects were alleged to have killed one of their victims and injured many others in one of their operations in the Ajunwo area of the state.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said: “The suspects, Muhammad Adamu, 20; Okacha Alidu, 22; Yusuf Mohammed, 28; and Muniru Sunmaila,20, were arrested following a distress call received at Ajuwon Police Divisional Headquarters, at about 3am, that the suspects were operating and had attacked Sunday Doile, at the Onibudo area of Akute, and snatched his Bajaj motorcycle at gun point.

“Upon the distress call, DPO Ajuwon division, SP Andrew Akinseye, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums, who were about six in number, took to their different directions, while one of them escaped with the snatched motorcycle. Others were hotly chased, and four amongst them were apprehended.

“On interrogation, they confessed being the syndicate responsible for various cases of motorcycle snatching in Ajuwon and its environs.

“They confessed further that their mode of operation was to use a motorcycle belonging to one of them to cross the one they wanted to snatch, and they would show their gun to the victim and order him to surrender his motorcycle.

“According to them, any of their victims who struggled with them would be hit on the head with an iron rod, and the motorcycle would be taken away, while the owner is unconscious. They claimed to have killed one of their victims in the process.”

Recovered from them are; two locally made pistols, one iron rod, one cutlass, one live cartridge, three expended cartridges and assorted criminal charms.”

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCIID) for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted for wherever they might be.