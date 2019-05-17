Police in Edo State said they have arrested four suspected members of Boko Haram, who escaped into the state after perpetrating heinous crimes in neighbouring Kogi State.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed DanMallam, disclosed this in an interview in Benin City, the capital of the state.

DanMallam said that the suspects were nabbed after a tip-off in their hideout in Afuze, Edo North senatorial district.

He said that on interrogation, one of the suspects confessed to have killed 40 people, while another confessed to have escaped from Koton Karfi Prison in 2014, and also participated in armed robbery in Ekiti in 2013.

He said that the suspects would be handed over to the police in Kogi for further interrogation as their crimes were perpetrated in that state.

DanMallam also said that since the inauguration of Operation Puff Adder in the state on May 2, the command has recorded some achievements in the fight against crime and criminality.

He explained that 34 suspects have been arrested in connection with armed robbery and four others apprehended in connection with kidnapping.