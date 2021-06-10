From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command) said it has arrested four suspects for armed robbery and impersonation, at Nyanya, a satellite town in Abuja.

The suspects, James Salifu, 27, Umar Hamza, 33, Patrick John, 26, and Chinyere Ikenna, 31, were said to have been arrested by police detectives from Nyanya, during a routine stop and search operations, on Sunday.

Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, listed items recovered from the suspects to include two locally made pistols, four rounds of live ammunition, charms, one motorcycle and military camouflage.

Yusuf, in a statement, said: “The suspects, who intended to dispossess their unsuspecting victim of his vehicle, confessed to being members of an armed robbery syndicate terrorising Nyanya axis. Exhibits recovered from them are two locally made pistols, four rounds of live ammunition and charms.

“In another development, one Patrick John, 26, and Chinyere Ikenna, 31, both male, were arrested for impersonating as military personnel and defrauding members of the public. The duo, who confessed most of their fraudulent activities, were caught while attempting to rob their victim of his motorcycle, along Nyanya bridge. Exhibits recovered are: one motorcycle and military camouflage.

“All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation. On this note, the Command urges residents to remain calm, while reaffirming its unflinching commitment to rid the FCT of every form of criminality and protect the lives and property of residents.”