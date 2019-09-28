WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

Few days after a bank was robbed in Ise Ekiti leading to the death of a police officer, four men were arrested in the community on Saturday for allegedly transporting substances suspected to be cannabis.

The suspects were arrested by the police at about 7.45 am when the monthly-sanitation programme , which normally cause restriction of human and vehicular movements, was ongoing.

This arrest coming few days after the robbery had fueled the insinuation around town that the suspects were arrested in connection with the bank robbery in the town on Thursday.

Revealing this to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the police spokesman, Ekiti State Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said the suspects were arrested along Ise-Emure road when his men were on patrol of the area.

Ikechukwu said they were arrested with dangerous weapons and with full load of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp inside a mini bus fondly called (Akoto).

“I can’t confirm that four men have been arrested in connection with the Thursday’s bank robbery in Ise Ekiti. We are still investigating and trailing the perpetrators.

“But I can confirm that our men this morning arrested four men inside a mini bus carrying fma full load of Indian hemp in Ise Ekiti.

“Apart from the fact that they transported this dangerous weeds, they were caught with dangerous weapons.

“They are currently being detained and investigation has begun to ascertain the extent of their involvement in the illicit business, so that their syndicates can be fished out”, he said.