The Assistant Inspector General of police Zone 2 Lagos, AIG Lawal Shehu, said 20 suspected armed robbers, murderers, kidnappers and cult members were arrested recovering arms and ammunition from them: “Operation Puff Adder is a security challenge and a threat to criminals in Lagos State.

“We have flushed out some hoodlums from their hideouts. The Zonal Intervention Squad arrested 11 suspected murderers and kidnappers at Obada-Okobase, Ogun State. They were sighted at Elegbemu village, Igasia via Ado-Odo. Some armed hoodlums came on motorcycles to attack some victims. They kidnapped one Saheed.

“The intervention squad operatives arrested four suspected members of EIYE Confraternity while terrorising residents of Igbe, Ikorodu, Lagos State. The squad trailed and tracked down one Jamiu and three others. They were arrested at Igbe-Laara with three live cartridges and charms.

The other suspects were Sile, Opeyemi and Lateef. Also arrested at Mowe area of Ikorodu was Korede while other gang members escaped. One pump action gun and cut-to-size locally made double barrel gun were recovered. All the suspects will soon be charged to court.”

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command rounded up 28 suspects for armed robbery and kidnapping. Arms and ammunition were revovered from the bandits. Commissioner of Police Bashiru Wakama said the suspects were charged to court after investigation:

“The Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Tijani Mohammed, with SARS operatives arrested eight suspects with a stolen vehicle, Toyota bus with Reg no AE06EMR. The suspects were tracked down at Owode Egbado and later arrested at Ojaodau. They were about selling the bus when they were nabbed with one Akinbayo. Two other suspects, Godwin and Saheed were arrested for conspiracy, robbery and impersonation. They caught robbing people at Itoko Titun, Aregba, Abeokuta.

“Some suspected members of EIYE and AIYE confraternities terrorising residents of Degun area, Ijebu-Ode, were arrested by SARS operatives after laying ambush for them. Another set of suspected cultists terrorising and killing innocent souls in Sokoto Road, Attan/Agbara, was arrested. The suspects were planning to carry out an operation in Attah. The suspects included Mathias and Abass. Series of dangerous were recovered from them.

“The CP Monitoring Unit arrested 13 suspected cultists. They were holding meeting preparing for initiation of new members at a bar on the Benin/Ore Expressway, Sagamu. They confessed to be cultists and weapons and charms were recovered from them

“One Suleiman who was into production of suspected adulterated herbal drinks in Mowe main market was arrested. Seven packs of a pile mixture, empty bottles of power drinks, herbs suspected to be fake, stickers of moon rise drinks and sodium substance were found with them.”