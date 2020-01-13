Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five persons for allegedly stealing female under wears for ritual purposes.

Also, the police rescued a student of the University of Nigeria Nsuka (UNN), Enugu State, from committing suicide.

Police public relations officer in the state, Bala Elkana, said: “On January 10, at about 0800hrs, acting on information, operatives from Ojo Police Station arrested Chukwujekwu Eziigbo, 15, of Ilufe area Ojo, for stealing female under wears from a clothesline. The suspect confessed that for one year now, he has been stealing female under wears from different houses in Ojo and environs. He further confessed that he usually handed over the stolen under wears to the following female suspects for a payment: Chidima Obietuake, 17, Chikwaka Chidima Jemfe, 17, Gold Enyinnaya, 23, and Akomas Amarachi, 26, all of Ilufe area, Ojo. The suspects have been arrested and they confessed to the commission of the crime. Detectives recovered some stolen female under wears from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing; the suspects will be charged to court.”

Elkana said in another development that the police prevented a 21-year -old student of UNN from committing suicide.

“On January 7, at about 0829hrs, an officer of Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps, alerted Ejigbo Police Station that a young man, Obasi Augustine Chukwuemeka, of 4, Alaba Street, Ejigbo last bus stop, a student of UNN, Enugu campus, tied a rope in a loop around their living room ceiling fan in preparation for committing suicide because he was scolded by his parents.

Swift response by operatives from Ejigbo Police Station prevented him from killing himself. He was rescued and taken to hospital for medical examination. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.