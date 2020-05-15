Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Operatives of Kwara State Police Command have arrested no fewer than five notorious criminals while six AK-47 rifles were recovered from them, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, has said.

Expressing concerns over violation of inters state travels ban by truck drivers smuggling passengers across state borders, Egbetokun said: “Between last month (April) and now, we have arrested five notorious criminals with dangerous weapons. We have also recovered six Ak-47 riffles from these notorious criminals, who are relocating from other states where they have committed crimes and want to come and continue here.

“We arrested someone involved in the kidnap of one Special Assistant in Nasarawa State and ran from Katsina to Kwara State to continue his criminal activities. We recovered AK-47 riffles from him.

“We also arrested another one along Kanbi- Oloru axis. We also recovered one AK-7 rifles from him.

“We arrested another person from Zamfara, we recovered two AK-47 from him. Along Ogbomoso – Ilorin road, we arrested notorious criminal, who have been terrorising people. Rifles were recovered. It was during this pandemic that they were all arrested.”

He said though security operatives were carrying out their duties with human face to ensure “unhindered movement of food items and live stocks” to cushion the effects of the pandemic, the concession granted to truck drivers is however not a license to violate laws.

The police boss noted that security operatives in the state have also uncovered new pranks being played by truck drivers conveying food items and live stock, which he regretted was jeopardizing border security.

“Border security is our major challenge in this state. There is the need to educate our drivers. On approaching security agents at the border, they drop the passengers, who will walk down and go and met them at the agreed point.”