The Police Command in Jigawa has arrested five suspected kidnappers and armed robbers in Ringim Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday.

Shiisu said the suspects, who had earlier indicated their intention to surrender to the police, were eventually arrested on March 26.

He explained that one of the suspects, Yusif Wakili, 30, alias Rago, a resident of Ajingi LGA in Kano, was tracked and arrested.

Other suspects are Inusa Jibrin, 30; Tahir Zango, 27, both of Ajingi LGA; and Sabo Abdullahi, 35, alias Sabo Gara, of Gerawa Ringim LGA as well as Suleman Garba, alias Manu Dogo, of Wangara village in Dutse LGA.

“The suspects were responsible for several kidnap and robbery cases in Jigawa and Kano states,” the PPRO said.

According to him, the suspects, who were still under interrogation, were cooperating with and giving useful information to the police.

Shiisu said they would be charged to court after completion of discreet investigation. (NAN)