From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, yesterday, said the command has apprehended five suspects in connection with the robbery and killings in Ile-Ife and Ilesa, respectively.

The commissioner also said that the partial curfew imposed on some areas by the traditional ruler of the community was not necessary, as the police have beefed up security in the areas.

Osun State police public relations officer, Yemisi Opalola, told Daily Sun three suspects were arrested in Ilesa for the killing of five by hoodlums during a clash between suspected cultists in the town.

She said efforts were still on to arrest other fleeing suspects, adding that two suspects have also been arrested in Ile-Ife for the robbery in some areas of the town.

According to the PPRO, the situation in Ile-Ife over robbery cases did not warrant the partial lockdown imposed on the community by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The monarch and his chiefs have banned movement and religious programmes from 11pm to 5am, as part of measures to curb incessant robberies in the town.

The Osun State government has kept mum over the decision of the monarch and his chiefs in Ile-Ife. But a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, condemned the killings of residents in Ilesa and said the government has vowed to keep the state safe with all its power.

The statement instructed security operatives to swing into action and ensure that there was no further breakdown of law and order.

According to Egbemode, the communities have been placed under tight security “till further notice.” The state government urged residents of Omituntun, Ijoka, Sabo, Ilorin-Ijesa areas and other affected communities should go about their lawful activities without fear of attacks.

“The government is imploring parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards so that they are not used to perpetrate criminal activities, because when the law catches up with them, they will face the full weight of the law.

“The government is also imploring residents and citizens to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and resist the temptation of taking law into their hands,” the statement added.