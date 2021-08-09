From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Police Command has raided a hideout of suspected internet fraudsters at their Keffi apartment around the GRA where they engaged in cyber crime.

The State police public relations officer (PPRO), Asp Ramhan Nansel, yesterday, in a statement, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, AIG Bola Longe, said the arrest was as a result of sustained effort and unwavering commitment of the Command towards actualising a crime free state.

“On 6/8/2021, at about 1130hrs, based on credible and duly processed intelligence, police personnel attached to Keffi Area Command raided the hideout of suspected internet fraudsters, where the following persons were arrested: Vincent Damisa ‘M’, 23 years, of Auchi, Edo State, Monday Desmond, ‘M’ 18 years, of Edo state, Donald Godwin ‘M’ 20yrs, of Benin city, Edo State, Henry Chukwuemeka, ‘M’ 18 years, of Isiala Mbano, Imo state, Emmanuel Ibiala ‘M’, 27 years of Bekwarra, Cross River state, Dakuruk Abel ‘M’ 28 years, of Mangu Halle, Plateau state.”

Commissioner of Police, AIG Bola Longe further explained that the suspects rented a four-bedroom apartment at G.R.A, Keffi, where they engaged in cyber crime/internet fraud (Yahoo-Yahoo); consequently, a search warrant was executed in the house which led to the recovery of the following exhibits: “Twenty-two (22) laptops, computer mouse, laptop chargers and extension boxes.”

In another development, the commissioner stressed that the command also intercepted and arrested “Ifeanyi Christopher ‘M’ of No. 15, Mabu close, Elelewa, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.”

Daily Sun gathered that the vehicle has been recovered and brought to the police station with all the suspects confessing to the crime and would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

“On 6/8/2021, at about 1200hrs, a complaint was lodged at Nasarawa Divisional Headquarters that, a Honda CRV, black in colour, with registration number Abuja YAB 458 DC, was stolen from Ajaokuta, Kogi State, and geo-located at Nasarawa-Loko road, Nasarawa state. Upon receipt of the complaint, the police personnel attached to Nasarawa Division mounted a stop and search point at Gidan Kwano, along the aforementioned route; consequently.”

