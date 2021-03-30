By Christopher Oji

Lagos State Police Command has nabbed six suspected notorious armed robbery kingpins who specialized in attacking motorist and their passengers in traffic.

The suspects were arrested by Rapid Response Squad (RRS) at different locations in the State.

The operational squad led by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, nabbed the robbery kingpins around Iddo Bridge, Ijora Olopa, Ojota and Ketu.

In a Statement by Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, he stated that:”While briefing the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on the operation, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, confirmed the arrest and recovery of a toy gun from one of the suspects, Toheeb Isiaka, on top of Iddo Bridge.

“Other five kingpins, Tunde Raman, 25, Olamilekan Adeyemi, 20, Segun Sulaiman,33, Idris Mohammed, 25, and Uche Nwankwo, 25, were apprehended at Ijora Olopa, Ketu and Ojota.

“Toheeb Isiaka, who was caught with a toy gun confessed that he had snatched more than 20 phones from innocent motorists in the last two weeks at different spots in the area. He also confessed that once he pulled out his toy gun, motorists would become jilttery and immediately surrendered their valuables like Phones, wallets and jewelery, willingly without any resistance or confrontation.

“In another development, barely 24 hours after his resumption, the newly appointed DPO Festac, CSP Femi Iwasokun, has burst a robbery syndicate at Aboju Round About of Festac and recovered one locally-made pistol from them.

“The Anti Crime Squad despatched by the Divisional Police Officer, while on patrol, intercepted some suspected armed robbers on a motorcycle around Aboju Round About, along Badagry Expressway, on Tuesday March,30,at about 9am. Adewale Sadiq, 37, of no fixed addresss, was arrested with a locally-made pistol, while others fled.

“CP Odumosu, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, (SCIID) Panti, Yaba, for proper investigation, while he directed that the fleeing suspected members of the armed robbery syndate and traffic robbers in many parts of the state be tracked and arrested as all hands must be on the deck to get the state rid of criminals and hoodlums.

“Odumosu, however, reiterated his zero tolerance for crimes and social vices in the state and urged criminals to steer clear of the state as the command will leave no stone unturned to suppress them and their antics”.