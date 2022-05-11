From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it has arrested six suspected drug peddlers and recovered large quantities of prohibited substances from them. The arrest the Command says is in furtherance of its crusade against crime and criminality in the FCT.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the Command Josephine Adeh, who made this known, gave the names of the suspected drug peddlers to include Suleiman Abdulrahman Bello 27, Jonathan Joseph 35, Suleiman Shamsudeen 22 Emeka Offor 29, Tanko Abdullahi 20, and Luka Ishiaku 25.

She said the suspects were arrested by the Command’s Anti-Narcotic unit while on a Tactical sweep operation at different Black spots within the Territory following actionable intelligence.

Adeh said in a statement that “upon the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of large quantities of dry leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa of different variants like Laud, Arizona, Crack Cocaine, and bottles of Codeine syrup. When interviewed, the suspects stated that they have been in the peddling business for quite a while. The investigation has been intensified to unravel other groundbreaking revelations that could lead to more arrests, while the suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“The FCT Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday psc while frowning at the rate of moral decadence In the society, noted that crime variants are degenerates of or catalyzed by drug/substance abuse and poor upbringing, he, therefore, called on all at the apex of religious and societal spheres of influence to maximize their platforms to preach against drug/substance abuse and other deviant behaviours.

“Complementing the above, The Command urges the good people of the FCT not to relent in cooperating with the Police, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

