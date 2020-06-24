Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 60 suspected cultists and recovered arms and various dangerous weapons from them.

Commissioner of Police in charge of the state, CP Mukkadas Garbage who disclosed this in a press release made available to newsmen in Makurdi said the feat was part of efforts to reduce crime in the State.

The release which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene for the CP noted that the command deployed police operatives to clamp down on cultist within the state after intelligence gathered revealed that most heinous crimes are linked to cultists activities in the state.

“During the period under review, 60 suspected cultists were arrested, four locally made guns, five axes, three black and two red berets, a pair of military camouflage trousers, P-cap bag, bulletproof jacket and other items were recovered from them.”

The Police Commissioner advised parents and guardians to be more watchful over their wards to ensure they don’t join any secret cults warning that anyone caught would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“Let me use this medium to assure members of the public that the command is committed to the Fight against criminality in the state and will appreciate every useful information that will assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders.

“Parents and guardians are advised to carefully watch over their

wards to prevent cult cases recorded in the state,” the CP said.