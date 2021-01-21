From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has nabbed seven suspected criminals for kidnapping, robbery, customs and unlawful possessions of firearms.

Those arrested and paraded at the command headquarters Calabar include Prnice Okon Etim,22, Okokon Etim Effiong, Clement Okon Effiong, Henshaw Asuquo Inyang, Lawerence Ekpenying Essien, Ajah Chinonso and Udie Augustine.

Speaking after parading the suspects, the state police commissioner, Mr Sikiru Kayode Akande, said he is in town to wage relentless war and launch serious onslaught on criminals, adding that they have created as robust intelligence network and platform with members of the public and private individuals to ensure economic and social development.

Akande further added that the command would improve upon the existing collaboration with sister security agencies, community, youth leaders and critical stakeholders in crime fighting.