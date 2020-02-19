The Anambra State Police Command has arrested 70 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists. It has also recovered firearms used to terrorise the people in the state. Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, said the police would flush criminals out of the state: “Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested 15 suspected armed robbers when they raided their hideouts and recovered arms from them. We have raided all their hideouts in Awka, on the Onitsha/Owerri Expressway and the Awka/Enugu Expressway. We have flushed them out. We will not take chances any longer.

“The Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) arrested 10 suspected cultists. Members of the public have assisted us with good information in this regard. Some of the suspects were charged to court while others are still under investigation.

“SARS operatives arrested five suspected kidnappers who abducted one Amaechi at Awada in Onitsha. SARS operatives stormed the hideout of the kidnappers arresting two suspects after they collected N3 million from the relatives of the victim and still killed the victim, Amaechi, and buried the victim in the forest. The SARS operatives with two suspects exhumed the corpses of the victim.

“Also, SARS operatives arrested four suspected armed robbers who attacked Elohim Filling Station. They carted away N200,000 and injured the security man. The suspects arrested included Obinna and Arinze. One Chinedu was arrested at his hideout in Obosi. Other members of his gang escaped at Idodo village, along Enugu/Abakaliki Expressway, after attacking DSP Tochukwu Ogalagu attached to 32PMF.

“The command deployed reinforcement from the state headquarters, comprising operatives of SARS and ACS, in conjunction with the army and other security agencies. They cordoned off the area and arrested the suspect who has been making useful statements while investigation is still on.”